Fort Payne City Council Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Council met on August 7, 2018. While in session, the council approved the following items:

•Resolution 2018-33, appointment of Glenn Shed as Fort Payne City Judge, Dana Grimes and Al Shoemaker as assistant judges, and Chris Runyon as Fort Payne Public Defender

•Resolution 2018-34, authorizing City Attorney Watson to negotiate the acquisition of the “Carden Property”

•Approved the motion to purchase security cameras for the city parks in next year’s budget

•Approved the adjustment of the budget to include the purchase of a hydraulic hammer, kill pumps, and a geothermal green house to be located next to the Fort Payne Post Office to house and grow plants for the city streets

The council then went into Executive Session to discuss matters of trade and commerce with no further business to be discussed during the meeting.