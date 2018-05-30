Mountain Valley News

We need your continued support,

I want to take a moment to thank the citizens of Fort Payne and DeKalb County for their support of public education. Community pride is very evident across DeKalb County and both public school systems benefit greatly from this allegiance.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, we will again have a great opportunity to show our support. This is the statewide primary that not only serves to elect government officials, but will also allow voters to cast their support for the proposals for school tax renewals. A positive vote for the tax renewals will insure that public education can continue at the existing level. This is not a vote for new taxes. It only extends the collection of current school taxes that have been in place for decades.

A vote for the proposed taxes will show that the citizens of Fort Payne and DeKalb County are committed to the continued level of education we now provide. We must have the sustained support of our communities in order to meet our current educational costs.

Unfortunately, if we lose this funding, it could trigger a lay-off of personnel, reduce extracurricular activities and career tech opportunities, increase class sizes, scale down bus purchases, eliminate technology upgrades and initiatives, cut Pre-K classes, jeopardize safety enhancements, and etc. The bottom line is the cuts would have a detrimental effect on students in multiple areas.

Please make sure to vote for the renewal of these school taxes.

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Jim Cunningham, Superintendent

Fort Payne City Schools