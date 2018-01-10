Mountain Valley News

The City of Fort Payne is moving towards alcohol sales on Sundays, not at the request of Fort Payne residents, but a vote determined by the Fort Payne City Council members, as requested by local businesses.

According to reports, many local businesses approached the Fort Payne City Council in hopes that they would consider passing Sunday alcohol sales, a topic that has been discussed in Fort Payne for quite some time now. According to Mayor Larry Chesser, a bill has been prepared to be sent to Montgomery for approved.

As drafted by the council, the bill made arrangements for either a vote by the citizens through an election or a vote by the board, with the board leaning heavily toward a vote by residents.

According to Mayor Chesser local legislators have told him that every bill they’ve introduced has been strictly council approved only and legislators recommended this one be handled that way as well.

The Sunday sales resolution passed with a 3:2 vote at the last city council meeting. “The two that voted against it were the two that originally wanted a referendum (vote of the people).”

Factors like Fort Payne’s heavy involvement in tourism and the need for growth were just a couple of the reasons behind the decision.

“When it comes to commercial development, we’ll be talking to various developers,” Mayor Chesser added. “If you’re talking about a hotel or certain restaurants, it’s just a given that they want Sunday sales.”

The city council is anticipates that alcohol sales on Sunday will be satisfying to their current businesses, and expect it will be a stepping stone to bringing in lots more businesses in the future.

State lawmakers, will vote, in the next session (which begins next week) on whether Fort Payne’s bill for alcohol sales on Sunday will pass.