Mountain Valley News

By: Amie H. Martin

The Fort Payne Optimist Club was honored with the very first “Friends Of Fort Payne” award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, January 18, 2018. The “Friends Of Fort Payne” award was created to recognize civic organizations in Fort Payne who work hard to make a difference in the city.

The Fort Payne Optimist club was established in 1985 to “bring out the best in the youth, country, and ourselves.” The group is very active in the community throughout the year. Some of their most recognized projects are the Splash Pad and special needs playground equipment in the parks in town. The Club partnered with the City of Fort Payne to build the Splash Pad and Gametime partnered with them to built the special needs playground.

The Optimist Club also collects food for local organizations, and provides scholarships for seniors at Fort Payne High School. Their crowning achievement, however, is Race To Embrace. This event is for children and adults with special needs and this year will mark the 10th anniversary of the race. Brian Baine, who has been Optimist Club president for 10 years, has been a part of the Race to Embrace since it began. According to Baine, it takes a whole county working together to make these things happen.