From The Desk Of The Rainsville Fire Chief

The death toll for residential home fires in Alabama is drastically on the rise. Rainsville Fire/Rescue is in the process of partnering with other organizations to assist residents of Rainsville who may not be able to obtain or install smoke detectors in their home. This outreach would be any elderly, low income, or unprotected resident where life safety is a concern and the means of purchase or install is not immediately available.

First, we must determine the need and possible number of homes in our area that are in need of smoke detectors. Secondly, we need to evaluate the number of smoke detectors needed for a particular home. This process is one that we cannot do alone.

We are asking for those who do not have the means to purchase or install a smoke detector in your home, or if you know of someone who doesn’t have at least one working smoke detector in their home and would be willing to allow us to assist them with possibly installing a smoke detector to please contact us at the Rainsville Fire Station at 256-638-8055. We will need name, address, contact number, if possible, and if the home has more than one level, meaning a two story home or if the home has a basement.

Thank you for your assistance with this mission. We would like to have a good idea of the number of smoke detectors needed before December 20th. This information is very important so we can do our best in positioning our department to be able to apply for the smoke detectors.

Sincerely Chief Willimac Wright.