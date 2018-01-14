Mountain Valley News

The Rainsville Police Department has arrested 3 after an alleged shooting occurred in Rainsville on Friday night.

The individuals arrested in connection with the crime are Aaron Wilson (18 of Rainsville), Amy Wilson (39 of Rainsville), and Michael Gass (44 of Rainsville).

Aaron Wilson, 18 of Rainsville. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Aaron Wilson is charged with 2nd Degree Assault, Breaking/Entering a vehicle, 2nd degree receiving stolen property, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd Degree receiving stolen property, Tampering with evidence, 2nd degree possession of Marijuana, and possession of controlled substance. Aaron Wilson remains in the county jail with a $54,000.00 bond.

Amy Wilson is charged with possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree receiving stolen property, 2nd degree possession of Marijuana, 2nd degree receiving stolen property, Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with evidence. Amy Wilson was released Wednesday on $36,500 bond.

Amy Wilson, 39 of Rainsville. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Gass is charged with 2nd degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree, and 2nd degree stolen property. Gass was released Wednesday on $33,500 bond.

Read the statement below:

According to a press release from the Rainsville Police Department: On Friday, 29 December 2017 Rainsville Police Department received a call of a gun shot victim at DeKalb Regional Emergency Room.

Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith and Detective Eric Tidmore went to the ER to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival, Chief Smith began an interview with the victim. The victim stated that the shooting was accidental. Upon interviewing the shooter, the stories didn’t match up. Chief Smith and Detective Tidmore transported the shooter back to the scene.

While in en route, it was discovered that the shooter’s mother was at the scene of the shooting and had taken possession of the firearm. Officers arrived at the home and secured the residence. Consent was given to Chief Smith to search the home.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered, as well as various drugs and 2 stolen firearms. Methamphetamine and marijuana were also seized at the scene. There were also numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia seized in the home.

The 2 guns that were seized were stolen from Rainsville. Chief Smith and Tidmore also discovered that the shooter and another individual was responsible for 2-3 burglaries that occurred that night.

3 arrests have been made and they are currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

More arrests are expected in these incidents. The victim was treated at Huntsville Hospital and released.”

