Mountain Valley News

On February 3rd at approximately 5:30 am deputies responded to a call of burglary at the Fyffe Unclaimed Storage of AL Hwy 75 in Fyffe. Deputies found a couple, Steven Warren, 37 of Shiloh and his wife Jessica Marie Tishaw Warren 33, behind the building with items taken from a storage container belonging to the business. Both subjects were arrested and charged with burglary 3rd and theft of property. Further investigation by DeKalb County Investigators discovered that both subjects were involved in multiple burglaries of two other locations the same night. Both subjects face multiple felony charges including burglary and theft of property. The Warrens also face child endangerment and possible abandonment charges in a related case.

DeKalb County Deputies and Fyffe Police responded to a 911 call of 3 small children walking up Tumlin Road in Shiloh unsupervised. The children told the reporting motorist that they had woke up and their parents were not in the house. The children stated they were scared and were trying to get to their grandmother’s house. Two of the children ages 7 and 5 are the biological daughters of Steven Warren. The third child age 5 is the biological daughter of Jessica Tishaw Warren. The children were left home alone during the times that both subjects were out and neither of them advised the arresting officers that the children were home alone.Sheriff Harris said “Thank you to the motorist for staying with the children and watching over them until Deputies arrived.”