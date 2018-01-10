Mountain Valley News

FORT PAYNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Date: 12/22/2017

Title: Press Release

SUBJECT: Activity for December 18th thru December 21, 2017

Monday December 18th

Incidents

Change Bills Circulating – Occurred at 1824 Glenn Blvd SW, a $20.00 bill was counterfeit

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle – Occurred at 1412 Glenn Blvd SW Room 129, a debit card was taken

2 Arrests

Jimmy Ray Givens, age 60 of Ider was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 9:30 am

Ronald Bruce Adams, age 54 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Three Warrants for Failure to Appear at 12:50 pm

3 Accidents with 1 Injury

An accident occurred at DeSoto Pkwy NE and Dean Road NE, Jessica Lasha Blansit, age 20 of Fort Payne, driving a 2003 Nissan Sentra left the roadway and struck a tree, Blansit was transported to Dekalb Regional by Dekalb Ambulance Service.

Tuesday December 19th

Incidents

Theft of Property – Occurred at 502 10th Street NW, two Motorola cell phones were taken, valued at $300.00

Theft of Property – Occurred at 1056 Glenn Blvd SW, a Primos trail camera, Milineum folding chair and a Ameritop folding chair were taken, valued at $350.00

3 Arrests

Rex Scott Cruce, age 46 of Rainsville, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 10:47 am

Rodney Joe Twilley, age 53 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 2:35 pm

Wanda Jeanee Newsome, age 28 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 10:41 pm

2 Accidents with 0 Injuries

Wednesday December 20th

Incidents

Criminal Mischief – Occurred at 201 45th Street NE, a tire on a Chevrolet 2500HD was damaged, valued at $300.00

Theft of Property – Occurred at 151 5th Street NE, a Highlander Huffy bicycle was taken, valued at $150.00

Theft of Property – Occurred at 1214 Sanders Ave NE, three box fans, incubator, mini fridge, mattress, two Coleman propane stoves, two Coleman kerosene lamps, Coleman lantern, 19” TV, Craftsman tools, stereo with three speakers, eight fishing poles, three tackle boxes, air compressor and air hose were taken, valued at $1320.00

6 Arrests

Victor Bernard Lyles, Jr, age 20 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Theft of Property and a Revocation Warrant at 10:10 am

Shaun Lynne Mabes, age 48 of Woodlawn, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:20 pm

Justin Lance Keef, age 25 of Valley Head, was arrested for Domestic Violence at 5:12 pm

Brandon Leescott Thompson, age 20 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana at 7:03 pm

Terry Lyn Chapman, age 48 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 8:36 pm

Jonathan Gary Odom, age 35 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 8:58 pm

2 Accidents with 0 Injuries

Thursday December 21st

Incidents

Theft of Property – Occurred at 2001 Glenn Blvd SW, a Coach purse and contents were taken, valued at $645.00

Damaged Property – Occurred at 111 Airport Road W, a quarter panel on a 2011 KIA Forte was damaged, valued at $850.00

1 Arrests

Tehrin Jamaal Byers, age 27 of Gadsden, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 11:24 am