Mountain Valley News

Tips From Citizens Help With Two Drug Arrests

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office followed up on some tips from concerned citizens about some drug activity in the Aroney Rodentown community. As a result of these tips two men Jason Brent Barclay, 44 of Boaz and Mark Shannon Amos, 43 of Crossville was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “we cannot stress enough how these tips from concerned citizens helps us in making these drug arrest. When citizens call or email in tips we will start an investigation, so we may not make an arrest right away but as the investigation develops and we have enough evidence then we can make an arrest. So please keep calling in tips and be patient because sometimes these investigations may take a little time for us to make an arrest. Our website is a major asset for citizens to make these tips. Go to www.dekalbcountysheriff.org to look up current inmates or submit tips through our tip line.”