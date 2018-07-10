Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

This month, the Fyffe Red Devils’ Varsity Boys head coach, Neal Thrash, is hosting a “Future Stars” developmental basketball camp for kids entering grades 3-6. Peewee coaches are also welcome to come to this camp. The cost is twenty-five dollars and will be held at the new gym at Fyffe High School.

This camp is from July 16-18, 2018 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Registration for “Future Stars” will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Monday and must be completed by a parent or guardian of the child. Also, it is recommended to arrive twenty minutes early on Tuesday and Wednesday. This camp is for both boys and girls entering grades third through sixth from any school who anticipates playing basketball this upcoming season. Proper basketball shoes are required. Also, be sure to bring plenty of water or sports beverages to stay hydrated

This camp will provide full fundamentals, and teamwork will be emphasized daily. For more information or to pre-register, contact Coach Thrash at (256) 899-9903.