Genealogy Aid Now Available

By Bonita Wilborn

Tommy Guice a local Genealogist and retired Biology teacher has spent many years searching the Internet for information, but “The internet is only as dependable as the person who entered the information,” Guice said. If you’d like to complete your research with facts as they were published in newspapers back then, find your ancestors’ death announcements, and have years and years of research at your fingertips…now there is a way. Mr. Guice is making all his years of research available to you through the means of a Pre-Sale opportunity.

Obituaries and death announcements from 1890-1939 have been extracted from “The Fort Payne Journal”, “DeKalb Times”, “Fort Payne Tribune”, “The DeKalb Republican”, the “Collinsville Courier”, and the “DeKalb Herald” (all former newspapers from the DeKalb County area) and have been recorded in a two-volume set of books totaling approximately 1,000 pages of valuable information.

The cost of the books is $70 plus $6 shipping if you need to have the books shipped to you rather than picking them up yourself. An order will be placed once 100 pre-orders are received, then it will take approximately 6 weeks to print the books.

For more information or an order form, contact the DeKalb County Genealogical Society at dekalbcoalgenealogy@gmail.com.