Geraldine Seeing Growth

By Bonita Wilborn

Phillip Dooley, owner of the new Frothy Dog Coffee Shop in Geraldine, said the wastewater treatment plant influenced his decision to open his business. “Lots of businesses that might consider coming to Geraldine would require it.”

Mayor Chuck Ables explained, “Growth is exactly what the town has been hoping for and we anticipate more businesses coming to Geraldine since we have sewer services available.”

Sewer lines installation is currently at 60% complete. The town will apply for federal assistance to help fund the other 40%.”