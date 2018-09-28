Geraldine Town Council Meeting

The Geraldine Town Council met on Monday, September 10 for their regular monthly meeting. The following items were approved

Voted to adopt the 2018-2019 budget as presented after the Mayor and Council had worked on it in previous special called meetings.

The hiring another full-time Police Officer to begin on October 1 was approved.

Agreed to purchase one new Tahoe Police vehicle after receiving confirmation of some Grant money through USDA.

DeKalb County Commission Chairman, Mr. Ricky Harcrow, presented the town with a check for $25,000 to be used for renovations of the Town Senior Center.

Trunk-A-Treat Event will be held on Tuesday, October 30 this year, so it does not conflict with Church activities because Halloween falls on Wednesday this year.

The November Council meeting has been changed to Tuesday, November 13 since Veteran’s Day will be observed on Monday, November 12.

Previously the Town accepted the resignation of Kim Cleveland as Town Clerk and hired Donna Johnson to fill that position, who was already employed by the Town as Court Magistrate.

Hiring of Tammy Richey to serve as Court Magistrate was approved.

Voted to promote Heath Albright to Police Chief and Jeff Buckles to Assistant Chief.