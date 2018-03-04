Mountain Valley News

Hazel Haynes is a candidate for DeKalb County Board of Education, District 4. She is a graduate of Ider High School, Northeast Alabama Community College, and Jacksonville University with degrees in Early Child Education, B.S, Elementary Education, B.S., School Counseling, and School Administration, A.S., SPE. Ed. She was employed with the DeKalb County Board of Education for 26 years as a classroom teacher and guidance counselor. She began her journey in an educational career at Ider as a migrant teacher (3 years) and guidance counselor (10 years). She transferred to the DeKalb County Technology Center and completed 13 more years as a guidance counselor before retiring in 2014. She worked diligently for all students and the board of education.

During her tenure, there were positive advancements in education, which revolutionized the way technology was incorporated into the schools that required major changes in the teaching process. “When I began as a teacher at Ider, we were a pencil and paper school. We did attendance, monthly reports, report cards, schedules and other required documents with a pencil or the typewriter. We had a few Apple computers sparsely located in various classrooms, used floppy disks, and no Internet. Now, DeKalb County Schools and the Board of Education have classroom computers, computer labs, tablets, etc., and a state- of–the-art technology system. The school system is ever emerging to meet the needs and goals for all students”, said Haynes.

“Board members should be knowledgeable of all aspects of the educational system. Decision-making is a must for plant management, knowledge of financial priorities and academic excellence, along with strong social skills. These qualifications and attributes keep the wheels turning smoothly in the DeKalb County School System. I feel my work ethic as an educator has given me insight in what it takes to educate students and maintain a safe environment for learning. “, Haynes said.

“My work ethic has gone beyond the classroom. I grew up in a family of four brothers and both parents. My dad was self-employed as a farmer and carpenter. Growing up on a farm was hard work for our family and we all helped my parents with any job that needed to be done. We were taught honesty, integrity, living within our means, making wise choices and most of all, our word was to be our bond, and I have tried to live by those standards.” Haynes said.

“I am married to Larry Haynes and have two sons, Tony and Adam (both graduates of Sylvania High School) and five grandchildren. We live in the High Point community and attend the High Point Church of God where I have taught the ladies’ adult Sunday school class for 43 years and was nominated for the National Sunday School teacher of the year award. I take great pride in my family, church, community, and school system.” Haynes said.

“If elected, I pledge to help advance the DeKalb County School System forward, working with an astute group, e.g. the Superintendent of Education, board members, faculty, parents, and students. I will be a listener, voice, and vote for educational excellence. Together we can be the best school system in Alabama! Your support will greatly be appreciated on June 05, 2018, Republican Primary, District 4,” Haynes said.