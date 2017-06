Members of Tenbroek Troop 96 recently went to Camp Comer in Mentone to help with the Greater Alabama Council BSA Cub Adventure. This weeklong camp out hosted over 700 cubs and their families, along with other Boy Scout troops. The Tenbroek Scouts helped with the many different activities offered including, archery, bee bee guns, slingshots, field games and crafts. The troops also served in the dining hall, and used this as an opportunity to help the younger scouts learn.