Henagar Still Not Selling Alcohol

Despite a vote to go wet last year, the town of Henagar has yet to begin selling alcohol. After the new administration was sworn in, the finalization of all the ordinances to make this possible were delayed, but the new council is hard at work. Ordinances are being finalized and zoning map is under revision. The town of Henagar has received a positive response to the vote, with many asking when they will be able to purchase alcohol and even more businesses interested in applying for a license. No time frame has been given as to when local store-owners can begin selling alcohol, but much is being done to speed up the process.