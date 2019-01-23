House Fire Claims Life

By Sherri Blevins

A house fire claimed the life of seventy-five-year-old Mount Vernon Community resident, Wilma Green Dover on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 2:30am. Two other occupants of the residence escaped the fire.

DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden thanked the Sand Rock, Dogtown, and Centre Fire Departments for assisting, as well as the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall. All departments responded to the scene.

The burned house stood on the Dekalb/Cherokee County line requiring the incident to be investigated by both Sheriff’s Offices as well as the State Fire Marshall. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Welden stated, “I encourage everyone to pray for this family and come together in support of their needs. God Bless.”