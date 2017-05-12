Hurry Up And Wait!

“We’re currently awaiting final approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT),” began Chuch Chitwood of CDG Engineering. “We submitted construction plans on March 8th, but have not received any comment back from them at this point.”

Councilman Bejan Taheri commented that he’d recently held a discussion with an ALDOT representative and according to ALDOT, the ball is in CDG’s court. After a great deal of discussion between council members and Chitwood, the need for a meeting between ALDOT and CDG seemed imminent.

With $138,000.00 already paid out to CDG Engineering, Taheri made the comment that the waiting game must end and the project must begin before October, so that the money acquired for the bridge project will not be lost.

Frustration concerning the matter is certainly clear since the initial contract with CDG Engineering had a start date of October 2013. Now, more than three years later, October 2014, October 2015, and October 2016 have all come and gone and the Chavies Bridge Project has still not come to fruition. Whomever or whatever is the cause of the delay must be discovered and moved out of the way so the project can finally begin.

According to LADD Engineering’s representative, Adam Lee, approval for the Boozer Bridge Project is also caught up in the waiting game with ALDOT as well as the DeKalb County Road Department. The reason for the delay in this project must also be squelched as soon as possible.

In other business:

Councilman Derek Rosson addressed the Fire Department’s need for two additional volunteers whose recruitment, training, and retention could be secured by funds already available.

Police Chief Kevin Smith reported that the Reserve Police Officer’s program is steadily moving forward, as qualifying of duty weapons has recently been completed and training sessions with the Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will soon begin.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt addressed the issue of returning alleyways to the property owners and the need to schedule a public hearing on the matter. The date of the hearing was set for Monday, June 5th beginning at 5:00pm just prior to the regular council meeting.

Lingerfelt announced that the City’s Farmer’s Market is scheduled to begin on June 1st in City Park at 4:00pm.

Lingerfelt stated that “Crusin’ in the Park” will be held on the second Saturday of each month throughout the summer and will take place from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Lingerfelt further announced that the grant application to improved Ranch Road is ready for submission.

Taheri spoke concerning the hiring of a new police officer stating, “The hiring of Chris Phillips as discussed at the last meeting would required the city to buy out his time worked from the Fort Payne Police Department.” Since Rainsville is not willing to go that route the council chose Casey Jones to fill the position effective May 17th.

Council approved the purchase of thirteen dumpsters at a total cost of $8,838.

Council approved the addition of a streetlight on the corner of Grand Estate and VFW.

Council approved the posting of a part-time position at the Library. This will be a 30-hour position that will last only through the summer.

Council approved training for Derek Huskey of the Fire Department.

Council agreed the purchase of necessary training manuals for Fire Department employee Justin Harper to complete Ropes School.

The next meeting will be held on May 15th beginning with a work session at 4:15pm followed by the official meeting at 5:00pm.