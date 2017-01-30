In the inaugural DeKalb County Showcase, in conjunction with the DeKalb County Basketball Tournament, all high schools were asked to create a booth that showcased the many academic, artistic, career development and extracurricular projects and courses utilized at each campus. Superintendent Jason Barnett said he developed this idea out of the many community meetings that he held throughout the county. “As I traveled across the county visiting schools and communities, I realized that many people are unaware of the many good things happening in our schools. I also realize that community members may not be able to visit a robotics class, a theatre class, a career tech class, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) class. So I thought, why not bring that to something that they will attend- the county basketball tournament?” Barnett commented.

Over 2,000 people attended the two nights the promotion was held, and Barnett said he had many positive responses. “The response was tremendous. People were blown away at the work our students were doing, and I believe the folks in attendance appreciated the academic focus we brought to the event. I also want to thank the many students, teachers and administrators who helped promote and set up the booths. I think people thought I was a little crazy when I first shared the idea, but everyone seemed to agree that this was a great event, and they all seem to be planning for bigger and better promotion next year.”