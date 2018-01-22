Mountain Valley News

By: Sherri Blevins

On January 12, 2018, Governor Kay Ivey issued a State Public Health Emergency Proclamation due to the widespread outbreak of influenza. According to the proclamation itself, this order was issued because this outbreak poses a substantial risk to a large number of people in the state and health care facilities and state personnel are overwhelmed with the high number of ill patients and worked to such a degree that care of patients may no longer be provided in the traditional, normal, and customary manner nor is the utilization of traditional, normal, and customary standard of care possible.

The proclamation given by the governor directs the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory and regulatory authority to assist the communities and entities affected. It also directs the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to seek federal assistance as may be available.

The following symptoms are associated with the flu.

? Fever or feeling feverish/chills

? Cough

? Sore throat

? Runny or stuffy nose

? Muscle or body aches

? Headaches

? Fatigue

? Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults.

The Alabama Department of Public Health provides a list of suggestions for avoiding or spreading the flu.

?Get flu vaccine; it is not too late.

?Stay at home if you have a fever.

?Wash your hands.

?Cover your cough or sneeze.

?Clean and disinfect.

? Learn home care.

The Alabama Department of Public Health also recommends the following.

For people with mild to moderate flu or flu-like symptoms, please do not go to your doctor’s office without calling first and do not go to the emergency room. Please call your doctor to see if you are eligible for antivirals without an appointment. Many insurance companies now have a “call a provider” service to help with mild to moderate illnesses; please take advantage of this service before going to a doctor or hospital. Mild to moderate cases of the flu usually do not require a hospital visit. Patients who do visit an emergency department or outpatient clinic should be aware of long wait times.

Locally, additional precautions are being employed at the Dekalb Regional Hospital to protect the health of patients, staff, and visitors. Visitors under 12 are not allowed to visit patients, and visitors exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to wear masks.