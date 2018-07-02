Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Jackson County leaders are continually seeking ways to make certain their schools are more secure and safe, so the Jackson County Commission is in the process of creating a special fund that will allow the county to set aside money for the purpose of funding more school resource officers.

As with every other county in the state, it’s not a surprise to learn that money is tight for Jackson County, but Commissioner Jason Venable presented an idea after talking with their solid waste director.

“We could possibly send out a request with the regular monthly bills asking people for donations for the school resource officer fund,” he said. “And we could take donations at the Sheriff’s Office when people go there to purchase a pistol permit.”

The presentation included the fact that other areas throughout the county where money is collected could also be perfect venues for the special school security fund spots, which would be overseen by an appointed board; one appointed by the Sheriff and the other appointed by the school board.

Venable added, “The school resource officers, often contacted for domestic violence and drug cases, are needed for day-to-day security just as much as they are needed for possible school threats.”

The commission is in the process of drafting a resolution that they hope to vote on soon.