Mountain Valley News

Former State Representative and State Senator John Baker would like to announce that he has qualified as a candidate for Sheriff of DeKalb County. He stated that his candidacy will be based upon three principles.

Baker Most Qualified: “I have spent hundreds of hours in court trying criminal cases. That required knowledge of constitutional law, searches and seizures, and other elements of criminal law. I know a good investigation and a poor investigation when I see one. I also have a long history of administration and personnel management in my law office and in my role as Assistant Vice President – Government Relations while an officer with Norfolk Southern Railroad.”

Smooth Transition in Sheriff’s Office: “The citizens of DeKalb County deserve a smooth transition to new leadership in the Sheriff’s office. If elected, I will retain every HONEST and HARD WORKING deputy, investigator, and staff person in the Sheriff’s office. It does not matter who they vote for or even work for in the election. I do not hold grudges. I am only interested in honesty and ethical work for the citizens of DeKalb County.”

Baker will not accept salary: “I will be totally dedicated to public service as your Sheriff. I will accept only expense allocations and will not accept a salary as Sheriff. DeKalb County already pays one former sheriff supernumerary pay and in January will have a second sheriff on state retirement.”

Baker finished high school at Crossville and completed undergraduate and law school at the University of Alabama. He practiced law in Rainsville and Fort Payne before accepting a position with Norfolk Southern Railroad from which he retired. He and his wife, Regena Holdbrooks Baker have three daughters, Gina Baker Hantel of Nashville, Tennessee, Ginger Baker Gray of Auburn, Alabama, and Julie Baker McCollister of Blairsville, Georgia. They also have seven grandchildren. John and Regena live between Collinsville and Crossville on a cattle farm in the valley north of Alabama Highway 68.

John expressed his appreciation to the people of DeKalb County for electing him to represent DeKalb county in the State House of Representatives and for electing him twice to represent DeKalb county in the Alabama State Senate. He stated, “It is my desire to serve DeKalb County once again as Sheriff.”

Contact information: johnbaker1210@gmail.com, 256-996-9058, P.O. Box 346, Collinsville, AL 35961.