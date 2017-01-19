Lack Of Water Hampers Firefighters’ Efforts

On Monday, January 9th, shortly after 10:00am, the Fort Payne Fire Department received a call that there was a fire at the Old Desoto Mills Building. The current business operating in the building is Southern Wholesale Fibers and Recycling.

The building was being used as a warehouse to store bales of cotton that would be processed some time in the future. The bales of cotton were said to have been stored from the floor all the way up to the ceiling, giving a wide range of fuel for the flames to spread quickly.

Firefighters began battling the blaze upon arrival at the scene, however, heavy smoke produced by the smoldering cotton made visibility very difficult. For safety reasons, the firefighters were pulled out of the building, but they continued to battle the fire by flooding the building with water and attempted to make use of the sprinkler system throughout the facility.

Nevertheless, more problems arose due to a lack of sufficient water supply in the immediate area. Firefighters then had to resort to the use of foam and water supplied via tanker trucks of some fire departments from the surrounding area.

According to Terry Romans, owner of Southern Wholesale Fibers and Recycling, the business had been working toward upgrading the facility with new sprinkler system equipment for over a year.

At press time, the blaze had been completely contained, but firefighters could be required to return to the scene to extinguish hot spots throughout the remainder of the week. The cause of the fire is believed to have been due to sparks from welding equipment.