Mountain Valley News

Landmarks of DeKalb County Needs Your Help
The Hosiery mills have been a major part of our history in DeKalb County. Landmarks of DeKalb County is working through the Hosiery Museum to identify all of the hosiery mills that have been in DeKalb County from the time of the Florence Knitting Company in 1907 until the present. If you have knowledge of a hosiery mill in DeKalb County, please fill out the requesting information in the form below. Thank you or your help in this matter. If you have not visited the Hosiery Museum please do so. Our hours are 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Thursday – Saturday or by appointment. The information obtained about the mills in DeKalb County will be on display at the Hosiery Museum.
Name of Mill: ____________________________________________________________
Owner:__________________________________________________________________
Years of Operation:________________________________________________________
Location:________________________________________________________________
Type Of Operation:________________________________________________________
Additional Information:____________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
Please send information to: Landmarks of DeKalb
P.O. Box 680518
Fort Payne, AL 35968
landmarksdekalb@bellsouth.net