    Landmarks of DeKalb County Needs Your Help

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Landmarks of DeKalb County Needs Your Help

    The Hosiery mills have been a major part of our history in DeKalb County. Landmarks of DeKalb County is working through the Hosiery Museum to identify all of the hosiery mills that have been in DeKalb County from the time of the Florence Knitting Company in 1907 until the present. If you have knowledge of a hosiery mill in DeKalb County, please fill out the requesting information in the form below. Thank you or your help in this matter. If you have not visited the Hosiery Museum please do so. Our hours are 10:00 am to 3:30 pm. Thursday – Saturday or by appointment. The information obtained about the mills in DeKalb County will be on display at the Hosiery Museum.

    Name of Mill: ____________________________________________________________

    Owner:__________________________________________________________________

    Years of Operation:________________________________________________________

    Location:________________________________________________________________

    Type Of Operation:________________________________________________________

    Additional Information:____________________________________________________

    ________________________________________________________________________

    Please send information to: Landmarks of DeKalb
    P.O. Box 680518
    Fort Payne, AL 35968
    landmarksdekalb@bellsouth.net

