Leadership DeKalb Attends County Commission Meeting

Leadership DeKalb was present at the February 14th meeting of the DeKalb county Commission last Tuesday. Leadership DeKalb is a group of DeKalb County citizens whose purpose is to provide enhanced educational opportunities designed to promote and build leadership within DeKalb County. These citizens, as a group, attends municipal and county meetings, tours municipal and county facilities to get a better idea of the workings of each individual entity, completes projects that better the county, and does all this on a voluntary basis. Leadership DeKalb has worked in conjunctions with the DeKalb County Commission since it’s beginning only 12 years ago.

The Commission had the distinction of honoring Jonathan Langley of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office with an award from the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama (ACCA). Jonathan recently completed Jail Training Academy.

The Commission also rendered a Career and Technology Proclamation for the Fort Payne City School’s and DeKalb County Schools’ Career Tech programs.

In other business:

The Commission received a maintenance update from Tom Broyles of the County Road Department. Following the update District III Commissioner, Chris Kuykendall, made the following statement, “I have been putting back money to use to pave some roads in my district, but those projects will have to be put on hold until next year due to several roads that are beyond repair and now need to be reclaimed. These roads have been patched and patched and patched with the promise of doing better for a long time. After these roads have been reclaimed we can go back and pick up the other paving projects. There is never enough money to do all that we’d like to do, but I hope that the citizens who live in my district will be understanding during this process.”

Broyles then addressed personnel issues in the Road Department. “I recommend that you accept the resignations of Dale Fairley and David Pack and request that we post these positions to be filled at the next meeting.” Commission approved.

County Engineer, Ben Luther, then addressed the Commission concerning a project on County Road 255. “The total cost of the project is $409,213.88 with the county’s portion being $102,303.47,” Luther said. “I request that you empower Mr. Harcrow to sign the paperwork and give me permission to send a check for our portion of the project so it can begin as soon as possible.” Commission approved.

Luther then recommended that Tray Wallace be hired to fill the position in the Engineering Department that was posted in September. Commission approved.

Emergency Management Agency Director, Anthony Clifton, addressed the Commission with the recommendation to approve the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), as required every two years. Commission approved. Clifton then addressed a Hazardous Material Flow Study recently conducted, stating, “This flow study will become a part of the next EOP.”

Michael Edmondson of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office then addressed the Commission concerning sever personnel changes. “I recommend the acceptance of Riley Shrader’s resignation effective February 13th and recommend that we hire Michael Gibson as a Corrections Officer to replace Riley Shrader. I recommend that we hire James Shaver as a Corrections Officer to replace Taylor Johnson who resigned. I recommend that we Hire Seth Bryant as a Corrections Officer to replace Seth Cagle who transferred to Deputy. I recommend that we promote Tracie Hamilton from Corrections Officer to Corrections Sergeant to replace Taylor Johnson’s position and change Tracie’s pay from 5/6 to 6A/1. I recommend that we transfer William Formby from Corrections Sergeant to Transport Officer to replace Seth Cagle’s position and change Formby’s pay from 6A/5 to 5/10. I recommend that we transfer William Clay Monroe from Corrections Officer to Corrections Sergeant to replace William Formby’s position and Change Monroe’s pay from 5/1 to 6A/1.” Commission approved.

Edmondson then addressed the need for a temperature control system upgrade for the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail system. “Our system stopped working last week and we were able to get it going again temporarily,” he said. “The technician told us that our equipment is outdated and needs to be replaced.” Commission approved.

The Commission approved the re-appointment of Wayne Wilson and Cody Oliver to the DeKalb County Parks and Recreation Board.

The Commission approved Council on Aging/Rural Public Transportation training for Glenda Crumley and empowered President Harcrow to sign the Aroney Fire Protection Resolution.

Finally the Commission approved the re-appointment of Daryl Ross, Edwin Cash, and Mark Cotton to the Aroney Fire Protection Board.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28th beginning promptly at 10:00am.