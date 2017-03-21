Ledbetter To Serve As House Majority Leader

The Alabama House Republican Caucus on Wednesday elected State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) to serve as House Majority Leader and State Representative Connie Rowe (R – Jasper) as its Vice Chair and the first female to hold a Caucus leadership position. The two leaders will hold their positions for the remainder of the 2014-2018 quadrennium.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence that my Republican colleagues have placed in me, and I look forward to serving as their leader for the next few years,” Ledbetter said. “My goal as House Majority Leader will be to ensure that the bills, measures, and resolutions passed by the body reflects the conservative beliefs and values of our Republican members.”

Ledbetter, a former mayor and city council member in Rainsville, Alabama was elected to the Alabama House in 2014. He is the first freshman House member elected to serve as Majority Leader in modern times.

He currently serves on the powerful, agenda-setting House Rules committee and the Transportation, Utilities & Infrastructure Committee.

Ledbetter and his wife, Teresa, are the owners of a small business and have two children and four grandchildren.

Prior to her election to the Alabama House in 2014, Rowe served as the Police Chief in Jasper, Alabama and was previously employed as an investigator for the Walker County District Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years.

She currently holds seats on the House Rules, Children and Senior Advocacy, and Public Safety and Homeland Security Committees.

“As the Caucus Vice Chair, I’ll work hard everyday to support our Majority Leader, and promote the conservative agenda that House Republicans share,” Rowe said. “I appreciate the opportunity my colleagues have provided me to step up and serve.