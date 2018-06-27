Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

Dekalb County has many great traditions to enjoy. Two of these traditions are coming up soon -the Rainsville Freedom Fest on Saturday, June 30, and the Henagar Potato Festival on Wednesday, July 4.

The 2018 Rainsville Freedom Fest could possibly be the best the city has experienced over the last ten plus years. The event has changed locations to make it bigger and better for all those who plan to attend.

Entertainment, food, fellowship, and fireworks will be enjoyed at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex, the new venue for the event. In an interview with Mayor Lingerfelt, he discussed the reason for the move from the Rainsville City Park to the Field of Dreams Sports Complex. “ There were several reasons we moved the event. We were running out of space and parking was becoming a real issue. Also, we were having to reduce the quality of our fireworks show due to the new rules set by the state fire marshal. When we first started the event the law required for every one inch firework there to be fifty feet distance from the nearest house. Recently, that has been changed to one hundred feet distance for each one inch firework. Moving the event to the sports complex will allow us to have a bigger fireworks display without taking unnecessary safety risks. We also have had a few issues with debris falling on buildings as a result of the fireworks show, and the move should help prevent that problem.”

The new site for the event also has many more advantages. There is a new stage which will make it easier for spectators to see. There will be four different sites for restroom facilities scattered throughout the area including the newly built Farmers’ Market Pavilion, the girls softball field area, the baseball field area, along with a few portable opportunities as well. Mayor Lingerfelt said there will be a big tent set up for people to eat under and smaller tents will be around to provide shade.

There will be approximately forty vendors, including eleven food vendors, and thirty vendors that include arts & crafts, clothing, jewelry, and Home Depot will have bird house kits for kids to build. Dr. Osborn, the magician, will perform at 2:00 and 4:00 P.M. with balloon creations in between acts. Children can also enjoy pony rides and inflatables for bouncing. A car, truck, and motorcycle show will start at 3:00 P.M. with Jonathan Harris in charge.

It will also be a great afternoon for musical entertainment and more. The line-up for the afternoon is as follows:

? 1:00-Makala Turner

? 1:30-4 in Accord

? 2:30-Savanna Sirvet

? 3:00-Shadow of the Cross

? 4:00-Hugh Jack Bell

? 4:30-Freddie Lee

? 5:00-Mark Seymore

? 5:30-Still Kickin

? 7:00-Plainview Basketball State Champs Recognition

? 7:30-Sweet Tea Trio

? 8:45- Fireworks Extravaganza

This event will be a great opportunity to check out all the new additions to the Field of Dreams Sports Complex and more importantly celebrate our country’s freedom and history. Be sure to come prepared with lawn chairs and umbrellas and enjoy the day.

On July 4, Henagar will host its famous celebration, the Potato Festival, a Fourth of July tradition for the past 36 years.The day will kickoff at 7:30 with a free breakfast at the Henagar Community Center sponsored by Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senator Steve Livingston. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Potato Festival Parade starts at 10:00A.M. with the opening ceremony for the festival beginning at 11:00 A.M. Following the parade, there will be a car show, special musical entertainment, food of all kinds, a craft show, children’s games and rides, and finally an amazing fireworks show will complete the evening. Happy Fourth of July!