Monday, September 11, 2017 marked the 16th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. Since the attacks, many memorials have been erected in various cities within the United States, and also in other countries. The attacks on the World Trade Center killed 2,753 people.

The original World Trade Center (WTC) featured the landmark Twin Towers, known as “1 WTC” and “2 WTC”, which opened in 1973, and were the tallest buildings in the world at their completion. The other buildings in the complex included the Marriott WTC (also known as “3 WTC”), “4 WTC”, “5 WTC”, “6 WTC”, and “7 WTC”.

The twin towers (1 WTC” and “2 WTC”) were destroyed on the morning of September 11, 2001, when Al-Qaeda-affiliated hijackers flew two Boeing 767 jets into the complex in a coordinated act of terrorism. The resulting collapse caused structural failure in many of the surrounding buildings as well.

At 8:46am ET on September 11, 2001, a team of five hijackers, intentionally crashed American Airlines Flight 11, into the northern facade of the North Tower (“1 WTC”). Eighteen-minutes later, at 9:03am ET, a second team of five hijackers intentionally crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC”).

After burning for 56 minutes, the South Tower collapsed at 9:59am. Twenty-nine minutes later, at 10:28am, the North Tower collapsed, after burning for 102 minutes.

The process of cleanup and recovery continued 24 hours a day over a period of eight months. On May 30, 2002, a ceremony was held to officially mark the end of the cleanup efforts.

After years of delay and controversy, reconstruction of the WTC started. The current WTC is a partially completed complex of buildings in Lower Manhattan, New York City, replacing the original seven WTC buildings on the same site that were damaged or destroyed in the September 11, 2001attacks. The site is being rebuilt with five new skyscrapers. “1 WTC”, as the tallest of the buildings is known, is the tallest building in North America, and is the lead building for the new complex, reaching more than 100 stories upon its completion.

The new complex includes not only “1 WTC, but also a building known as “7 WTC” as well as three other high-rise office buildings known as “4 WTC”, “3 WTC”, and “2 WTC”. The complex also includes a museum and memorial, and a transportation hub similar in size to Grand Central Station Terminal.

“1 WTC” was completed on August 30, 2012, (two weeks prior to the eleven-year anniversary of the 2001attacks) and the final component of its spire was installed on May 10, 2013 making it the first building completed as part of the site’s master plan. “4 WTC” opened on November 12, 2013 (twelve years after the 2001attacks). The 9/11 Memorial was complete and the museum opened on May 21, 2014 (almost 13 years after the 2001 attacks). The WTC Transportation Hub opened to the public on March 4, 2016 (more than fourteen years after the 2001 attacks), and “3 WTC” is currently under construction and set to be finished in 2018 (seventeen years after the 2001 attacks). “2 WTC’s full construction was placed on hold in 2009, with a new design announced in 2015. A completion date is not known at this time.