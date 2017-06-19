Little River Canyon Claims Two Lives The Same Week

According to authorities, around 10:30am Tuesday, May 30th, William Gregory McCary, a 57-year-old male from Rome, Georgia fell from the overlook of the main falls at Little River Canyon National Preserve. The park superintendent confirms the man did not survive the fall. Rescuers launched a search and found the man’s body 50 feet below the overlook around 1:30p.m. DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reported that McCary slipped and fell after crossing the barrier to take a photo.

Then on Friday, June 2nd around 1:45pm, an 18-year-old male from Adairsville, Georgia drowned in the raging waters at Little River Canyon National Preserve. Rescuers found his body about an hour later near a basin at the bottom of the falls.

Witnesses say the teen was swimming with his friends, became exhausted, and went under. When the teen didn’t resurface they called 911.

While it is a popular summer pastime to swim in the rivers, streams, and lakes here in the south, it is also an activity that claims the lives of far too many people each year. Please be advised that swift running water can sweep a human being away faster then you can imagine, and swimming against the current will tire you faster than you’d believe possible.

As you go out to enjoy the water this summer, please remember to follow all the rules that are posted at each particular site. The rules are not there to limit your fun they are there to protect your life.