Local Girl Scout Membership Event

Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama and Girl Scout Service Unit 230 will hold a membership event on Thursday, August 30 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

If you are interested in registering your daughter or granddaughter or you need more information, be sure to attend this Membership event.

Our local Girl Scouts participate in activities such as: camping, hiking, Summer Camp, Day Camp, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programs, community service, and etc.

Girl Scouts is a great opportunity for girls to make new friends, get involved in thier community, and have fun!

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.