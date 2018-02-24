Mountain Valley News

On January 27, 2018 the DCTC Welding Department held its annual Local SkillsUSA Welding Competition at Northeast Alabama Community College. The Contest consisted of a beginner and advanced category. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of both categories would go on represent DCTC at the district level competition held at Gadsden State Community College. McFall said, this is such a great opportunity for every student to have a chance to compete in a competition. It’s also good for them to be in a different setting to get them out of there comfort zone. In the real world welders must take weld test for the companies they work for and this helps them prepare for those moments in the future. McFall said, Thank you to our contest judges Josh Traylor, Scott Presley, and Jacob Gibson from Local 91 Pipefitters Union and also Scott Boyd from Heatec, Inc. The judges were selected for their highly skilled expertise and knowledge in the welding industry. We are very lucky to have guys committed to our program to give up their time and effort on a Saturday for these kids. Myself along with all the judges have gone through this same program when we were in high school and Is means a lot to us because we would not be where we are today without it. McFall added, So much goes into preparing for a competition and I deeply appreciate NACC welding instructor Marty Bishop. He helps us with everything and does so much for our program. I’m very fortunate to have Marty as a go to guy with all his years of experience in teaching and Welding.

DeKalb County Career Tech Director Jonathan Phillips stated he was thankful that Northeast Alabama Community College Welding Program was willing to host our local competition due to our welding program having outgrown the shop at DCTC. I would like to congratulate the winners and I look forward to seeing them represent DeKalb County at SkillsUSA Northeast Alabama Regionals in March. I would also like to give a special thank you to NACC President Dr. David Campbell, NACC Director of Workforce Development Dr. Mike Kennamer, NACC Welding Instructor, Marty Bishop and Competition Judges Scott Boyd, Jacob Gibson, Scott Presley, and Josh Traylor for their assistance and support.