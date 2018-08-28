Moderation Is The Key

By Bonita Wilborn

Rainsville Police recently evacuated a home on Fortner Road filled with animals. Chief Kevin Smith said, “We received an anonymous complaint about the animals. They were afraid that they were being mistreated and that there were a large quantity of animals here.”

The Police Department immediately started the investigation by speaking with Carolyn Crocker who allowed the police to go inside to check on the animals. There they found over 50 cats and dogs.

“All of the animals are well fed. They appeared to be well taken care of,” the Chief said.

The animals seem okay but the same can’t be said for Crocker. There were some sanitary issues such as high levels of ammonia, which can be very toxic to the lungs and to the sinuses and is hazardous to her health.

Croker explained that she allowed people to drop off unwanted animals at her home, because of her large property, but then they began to add up.

With the help of Snap Animal Hospital in Huntsville, they removed the animals one by one. They’ll be held there until they find new homes.

There is no doubt America is a nation of animal lovers. In 2012, more than 62% of American households included at least one pet. But while most of us are aware of the numerous benefits of pet ownership, are you aware of its risks to human health?

Those of you who have a cat, dog, bird or any other animal in your household will likely consider that pet to be a member of your family, and rightly so.

Pets offer comfort and companionship, and we can’t help but love them. In fact, when it comes to dogs, a recent study found the famous “puppy dog eyes” glare triggers a whopping 300% increase in owner’s oxytocin levels; the “love hormone” involved in maternal bonding. Pets offer a number of benefits to human health. In December 2014, Medical News Today reported on a study that associated household pets with stronger social skills in children with autism. And in May 2013, a study published in the journal Circulation linked pet ownership to reduced risk of heart disease.

But, while pets can benefit our health in a number of ways, they also have the potential to spread infection and cause human illness. In this Spotlight, we take a look at some of the health risks associated with ownership of many of the nation’s most-loved animals.

Campylobacter is one of the most common causes of diarrhea in the US, estimated to affect more than 1.3 million people annually. It can also cause cramping, abdominal pain and fever within 2-5 days of exposure to the bacteria. While most cases are caused by exposure to contaminated food, it can also be contracted through exposure to stool of an infected animal – including dogs and cats. According to PetMD, around 49% of dogs and 45% of stray cats carry Campylobacter and shed it in their feces.

Dipylidium caninum is the most common tapeworm in both dogs and cats in the US. It is caused by ingestion of fleas that carry the tapeworm larvae. This can happen when the animal grooms itself. D. caninum can be passed to humans. It most commonly occurs in young children who accidentally swallow an infected flea.

Ancylostoma brazilense, A. caninum, A. ceylanicum and Uncinaria stenocephala are just some of the species of hookworm that can infect cats and dogs. The hookworm parasite can be shed in the feces of animals, and humans can contract it by coming into contact with infected feces or contaminated soil and sand where such feces have been.

Toxocariasis is an infection caused by the transmission of Toxocara – parasitic roundworms – from dogs and cats to humans. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), almost 14% of Americans have Toxocara antibodies, indicating that millions of us have been exposed to the parasite. In dogs and cats infected with Toxocara, eggs of the parasite are shed in their feces. Humans can contract the parasite by accidentally swallowing dirt that has been contaminated with these feces. In the rare cases people that become ill from toxocariasis, may experience inflammation and vision loss, abdominal pain, fever, fatigue, and coughing due to damage to various organs.

Though not as cute and fluffy as kittens and puppies, reptiles – such as turtles, snakes and lizards – are owned by around 3% of households in the US. There is no doubt reptiles are interesting creatures and can make brilliant pets, but they are also a carrier of Salmonella. Humans can contract the bacteria simply through touching a reptile and ingesting the germs. According to the CDC, more than 1 million people in the US become ill from Salmonella infection each year. Of these illnesses, more than 70,000 are caused by contact with reptiles. Turtles are a main culprit of Salmonella infection in the US. The sale of turtles less than 4 inches was even banned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1975 because of their high disease risk.

Rabies is one of the most severe diseases that humans can contract from dogs and cats, as well as smaller animals such as ferrets. A recent study found the disease kills around 59,000 people worldwide each year. According to the CDC, domestic animals accounted for 8% of all rabid animals reported in 2010.

Toxoplasmosis gondii (T. gondii) is a disease carried by felines. It is estimated that more than 60 million people in the US are infected with T. gondii. If the infection presents symptoms, these may include swollen glands, muscle aches and pains, and in severe cases may cause damage to the brain and other organs, or eye damage.

Although our cute little kitties very rarely mean to scratch us, it does happen. And while many of us think nothing of a small graze from a cat’s claw, it has the potential to cause more damage than you may think. Cat-scratch disease (CSD) is caused by a bacterium called Bartonella henselae, which around 40% of cats carry at some point in their lifetime, though most show no signs of illness. An early sign of CSD can be an infection at the site of the scratch around 3-14 days after it occurred, characterized by swelling, pain and tenderness. Headache, fever, loss of appetite and fatigue may also present, and in very rare cases, CSD can affect the brain, heart and other organs.