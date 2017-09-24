Monty Darwin Announces Candidacy

Monty Darwin would like to announce his candidacy for the DeKalb County Board of Education District 4 Seat. Monty is a lifetime resident of DeKalb County and a Sylvania High School graduate. He is well known and appreciated by many in his community. For over 30 years, Monty has worked with Darwin and Son, Inc., a well-respected, family owned business. He is married to Pam Darwin and they have two children, Heath and Luke.

Monty has strong community values and wants to see our school system thrive with the best possible resources and education available for DeKalb County children. “Our children should be our top priority because they are our future and they are depending on us,” Monty said.

With Monty’s keen sense of business, he would also like to ensure that our hard working taxpayer dollars are spent well. Monty is an independent thinker with vision, ethics, strong skills, and a determination to get things done.

“If elected, I will work hard for every student, parent, teacher, and resident of DeKalb County. I would greatly appreciate your support and vote in the upcoming election,” Monty added.