By Bonita Wilborn

The Mountain Valley News Story Trail Program is underway, and we have presented our first week’s winner with a copy of the featured book, Pete the Cat Firefighter Pete, a free slushie from Sonic, and a free frosty from Wendy’s.

The top winner was Greyson Pope. Secondary winners for the week were Sawyer Pope, Luke Patterson, and Jocelyn Lamunyon.

Week #2 is currently underway, so get out there and visit those Story Trail sites so that your child will be eligible to win prizes as well.