    • News

    Mountain Valley News Story Trail Winner For Week #1

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Mountain Valley News Story Trail Winner For Week #1

    By Bonita Wilborn

    The Mountain Valley News Story Trail Program is underway, and we have presented our first week’s winner with a copy of the featured book, Pete the Cat Firefighter Pete, a free slushie from Sonic, and a free frosty from Wendy’s.
    The top winner was Greyson Pope. Secondary winners for the week were Sawyer Pope, Luke Patterson, and Jocelyn Lamunyon.
    Week #2 is currently underway, so get out there and visit those Story Trail sites so that your child will be eligible to win prizes as well.

    Tagged:

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like