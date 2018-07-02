By Bonita Wilborn

Mountain Valley News is excited to announce a new “Story Trail” Program. Story Trail is a 4-week, scavenger hunt type, incentive program designed to encourage children to continue reading during the summer months, provide interactive activities to make reading fun, boost interest in printed newspapers as well as our website, and increase foot traffic at local businesses during the July “Summer Shopping Days” activities throughout the city of Rainsville. This inaugural year’s Story Trail will be highlighting Pete the Cat books, written and illustrated by actor James Dean.

“Story Trail” will take place from Monday, July 9 – Friday, August 3 leading up to the Saturday, August 4 book signing at the Coal and Iron Building in Fort Payne where famed author/illustrator James Dean will be on hand to sign Pete the Cat books and prints.

Participating businesses throughout Rainsville have agreed to be our Story Trail, “trail sites” as you can find listed in the Mountain Valley News newspaper each week throughout the program. Each trail site will have a page or pages of the week’s featured book. Participants will be required to visit the trail sites and read the page(s) so that they can answer questions about the specific page(s) at each site. The week’s page(s) will only be available for that week, and will be removed on the next Monday morning when a new book will be featured.

The questions will be posted at the trail site along with the pages, but the answer sheet must be printed from our website by logging onto mountainvalleynewspaper.com or may be picked up from the Mountain Valley News office during regular business hours Monday – Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm and Friday 9:00am – 12:00 noon. Our office is located at 450 Main Street East in Rainsville (beside the Mexican Restaurant and across the street from the DeKalb County Tech School). Each week’s winners and photo will be announced on Mountain Valley News’ Facebook page the following week.

The answer sheet must be turned in at the Mountain Valley News Office no later than 12:00pm on Friday afternoon to be eligible for that week’s prize. Answer sheets with any incorrect answers will not be eligible for the prize, but answer sheets containing all of the correct answers will be placed in a drawing for the week’s prizes as well as being entered into a drawing for the grand prize at the end of the program.

The grand prize will be a signed copy of Pete the Cat donated by James Dean, author/illustrator of the Pete the Cat series of children’s books, as well as a photo taken with Mr. Dean.

The businesses who have agreed to be one of our “trail sites” are: Stop to Save located at 136 Main St West, Casa Poblanos located at 462 Main Street East, Kelly’s Kitchen located at 120 Main St West, Foodland located at 318 McCurdy Ave North, Alice Circle located at 1012 Main St West, Rainsville, Sweet Magnolias located at 318 McCurdy Ave North, Topher’s located at 72 Roy Sanderson Ave, Pizza Hut located at 200 Main St West, Valley View Tube located at 3450 Main St East, Jo Jo’s Quik Mart located at 4000 Main Street East, Haymon Drugs located at 128 Main St West, and Mountain Valley News located at 450 Main Street West.

The Story Trail sponsors are: Sonic Drive-In, Wendy’s, and Twin City Used Cars.