Mountain Valley News

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has been working with local contractors since last summer to help develop the construction workforce in the region. Construction jobs are available now, and with companies like Google preparing to open facilities in the area, jobs in construction are expected to be plentiful over the coming years.

Currently, the college has a number of options for those interested in entering construction careers, including short-term options in both residential and commercial construction, an apprenticeship program in construction, a certificate in structural welding, and a degree in air conditioning and refrigeration.

“Construction training is a priority field in North Alabama Workforce regional training,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “And with the college’s service area posed to grow, we want to prepare our citizens with all possible opportunities for employment. We are very pleased to offer these construction training opportunities.” Campbell also serves as Chair of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority.

The college has partnered with the Alabama Home Builders Foundation to offer an 8-week basic residential carpentry course, which is offered free of charge and meets two nights per week. The second course is underway and a third course will begin in the fall. A similar course in commercial carpentry will begin soon. Funded by a grant through the Alabama Community College System, the program will be offered at no cost to students. Those interested in either of these classes may contact Julie George at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2214.

Classes for the construction/carpentry apprenticeship program started in March. Construction companies select apprentices, who work for the company during the day and go to school one or two nights a week for college coursework. The companies pay the apprentices to work and cover the cost of college tuition and books. The program is in the process of approval by the U.S. Department of Labor. Construction companies or individuals who are interested in learning more should contact Nancy Griggs at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2217.

NACC has a strong and vibrant welding program that trains students for employment in manufacturing and construction. Last year, the college added a short-term certificate in structural welding to meet the needs of construction companies. “Northeast recently received an Alabama Craft Training Industry Grant to help encourage students to study structural welding,” said Dr. Mike Kennamer, Director of Workforce Development at NACC. “The grant will pay tuition and fees for qualified students who wish to become structural welders.” Day, evening, and weekend classes are available. For more information on structural welding at NACC, contact Marty Bishop at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2811.

Last year, the college opened an Air Conditioning & Refrigeration training program. This program has operated during the day in its first year but will begin to offer evening classes in the summer term. This program offers opportunities for multiple certificates and industry certifications over a two-year period as the student pursues the Associate in Applied Science degree. To learn more, contact Dr. Eric Campbell at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2348.

