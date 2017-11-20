NACC Receives Workforce Grants

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently received approximately $460,000 in workforce grants, NACC President Dr. David Campbell announced. Notification of these grant awards were made by Chancellor Jimmy Baker of the Alabama Community College System.

The grants include:

A Nursing Student Success grant of $290,474 is to purchase high fidelity simulation manikins for the nursing department. Simulation in nursing has become essential in the training of new nurses. High Fidelity Simulation is simulation that incorporates a computerized full-body manikin that can be programmed to provide realistic physiological response to student actions. High Fidelity Simulation provides the student with experiences and exposure to populations they may not have access to within the traditional clinical setting. These experiences are performed in what the students perceive as a ‘safe’ learning environment which aids in the development of students’ self confidence in their own clinical abilities. Plans are to establish a dedicated state-of-the-art healthcare simulation lab.

A grant for Electromechanical Maintenance Cell/Mechatronics. With this grant the college will receive $75,662 to purchase an electromechanical maintenance cell to better equip the Industrial Systems Technology, Industrial Electronics Technology, and Engineering Technology programs to provide instruction and experience in all aspects of integrating electrical and mechanical functions. This miniature version of a production line uses components commonly used in industry, allowing students to design, build, troubleshoot and repair various aspects of integrated systems. Instructors can program the system to include faults, which students will locate and repair.

A Healthcare Success Coach grant for $57,394 that will fund the college to employ a Success Coach for the Nursing Department. The Success Coach will work to assist students in completing the nursing program.

A short term construction training grant for $37,688. This grant will help support a short-term, non-credit certificate in commercial construction and carpentry. The grant will pay the salary of a part-time instructor, and provide for materials and supplies to get the program started. Classes will begin in January.

“We are extremely pleased to have received these grants,” Dr. David Campbell stated. “The grants will assist us in maintaining a high level of instruction in our Health and Industrial Systems Technology programs and provide some new opportunities for training in the construction field.” Campbell noted that the grants went through a very competitive process to be chosen.

Grants were submitted through North AlabamaWorks, the state regional workforce organization of which Northeast is a part. By gaining input from regional businesses and industry, North AlabamaWorks sets priorities for workforce development in the Tennessee Valley region of the state, and the grants submitted by NACC focused on these priority workforce needs. “This is a process that works to assure that state and federal workforce funds are spent in ways that do the most good in areas of need,” Campbell explained. The grants received by Northeast were awarded through this structured process.

“Our staff did a great job in proposing and writing these grants,” Campbell stated. Personnel who worked on the grants at NACC included: Dr. Mike Kennamer, Director of Workforce Development; Dr. Joe Burke, Vice President/Dean of Instruction; Mrs. Jane Hopson, Director of the Nursing Program; and Mrs. Lauren Obenlander, Nursing Instructor. Campbell also thanked Mr. Micah Bullard, Executive Director of North AlabamaWorks, for his leadership and guidance in the grant process.

