Mountain Valley News

By Amie H. Martin

The National Day of Prayer is held on the first Thursday in May each year. It was designated by the United State Congress when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

In 1952 a law formalizing its annual observance was enacted. Earlier days of fasting and prayer were established by the Second Continental Congress from 1775 until 1783 and by President John Adams between 1798 and 1799. Then, Thomas Jefferson established a day of prayer and thanksgiving while he served as governor of Virginia.

The National Day Of Prayer shares roots with the celebration we know as Thanksgiving, both were national proclamations establishing a day of prayer. In early New England Colonies under British rules, the spring or summer observances were days of prayer and fasting, while in the fall it was for prayer and thanksgiving. The fall observance of the day of thanksgiving was established by President Abraham Lincoln as the official Thanksgiving holiday in 1863.

The National Day of Prayer has been unsuccessfully challenged in court by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, who thought it was unconstitutional. Their attempt was unanimously dismissed by a federal appellate court in April 2011.

In 1982 the “National Prayer Committee” was formed to coordinate and implement a fixed annual day of prayer for the purpose of organizing evangelical Christian prayer events with local, state, and federal government entities. The Thanks-giving Foundation worked with them to support the cause. In his 1983 declaration, President Ronald Reagan said, “From General Washington’s struggle at Valley Forge to the present, this Nation has fervently sought and received divine guidance as it pursued the course of history. This occasion provides our Nation with an opportunity to further recognize the source of our blessings, and to seek His help for the challenges we face today and in the future.”

In 1988 the law was amended to designate the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. This ensured that there would be a day when all religions could unite in prayer and to hopefully bring a renewed respect for God to all people across the globe.

In observance of the this year’s National Day of Prayer, local officials and pastors will gather on the front steps of the DeKalb County Court House on Thursday, May 3rd at 12:00 noon. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be held at Fort Payne First Baptist Church. There will be orchestra worship music, as well as prayers from various pastors. Everyone is welcome to attend.