Neal Wooten Book Signing

Local author Neal Wooten will hold a book signing event at the DeKalb County Public Library on Saturday June 24th from 10-2 for his new novel titled Granny Dollar.

Nancy Callahan Dollar (aka “Granny”) is a local legend who lived to be around 106 years old. She hid out during the forced relocation of the Cherokee Indians, was bitten by three poisonous snakes, and lost almost everything in the War Between the States. .

You can purchase books at the signing or bring your own copy. They can also be purchased at the Depot Museum, The Package Store, Makers Market, Vintage 1889, The Mill Antiques, The Strand, Canyon Center Gift Store, and Desoto State Park Gift Shop.