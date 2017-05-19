No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

The recent attack of Gary Haymon by an American Pit Bulldog is certainly old news by now, however, the fact that the quarantine period for the animal in question has come to an end is “new” news. According to state law, when an attack such as the one on Brother Haymon occurs, it is mandatory that the animal be quarantined for a period of ten days, which ended Sunday, May 7th. Also, in accordance with the City of Rainsville’s Responsible Pet Ownership Ordinance, the pet owner was issued a citation for not adhering to the ordinance concerning his pet. All of this is well and good, but is it enough?

For anyone who might not be familiar with the story, Gary Haymon, a retired minister of the gospel, was doing a good deed when he was viciously attacked by a dog, but not a dog owned by the family he was helping, rather a resident that lived a full 300 yards (three football fields in length) away from where the attack took place.

Haymon had delivered a meal to the home of a local family that was mourning the loss of a loved one. Haymon himself was not in peak physical condition on the day of the attack due to spine surgery two weeks earlier and a bout with cellulites that had developed from a separate incident.

According to Haymon, from past visits to the neighborhood of the attack, he was cautious of the possible presence of dogs as he stepped out on the porch, but seeing no dog in sight, he believed it was safe to walk across the yard, passed the car that was parked there and on to where his truck was parked near the street.

Nevertheless, after taking approximately eight steps off the porch of the home, suddenly Haymon was taken aback as a large dog lept through the air, hitting him on the upper body, and knocking him to the ground. No doubt the experience was horrifying as the dog lunged repeatedly at his head leaving Haymon with no possible defense mode as he felt the massive jaws of the dog rip the flesh of his jaw, lower lip, scalp loose from his skull. Thoughts of protecting his recent surgical site was foremost in his mind as the dog’s enormous mouth went time after time for his face and skull, until eventually Haymon believed he was going to die and could do nothing except yell for help.

A nearby resident heard Haymon’s plea and vainly attempted to pull the dog off its victim, but eventually had to “beat” the dog with an object that was close at hand until it finally let go.

What must have seemed like an eternity to Gary Haymon, most likely took place within a matter of a few seconds. The vicious attack had severed an artery in Haymon’s neck and there was concern that he might bleed out before he could get to a hospital where they could help him. This attack leaves us with the inevitable conclusion that even an animal that is considered a family pet can become violent and be capable of taking someone’s life.

After a past incident of a dog attack within the city limits of Rainsville, the Rainsville City Council enacted the ‘Responsible Pet Ownership Ordinance and later saw the need to amended the original ordinance, which regulates animal related businesses, and sets some standards for responsible pet ownership.

The recent attack on Gary Haymon has brought to light the need for additional amendments, as will be discussed at the next Council meeting, which will be held on Monday, May 15th. “The city is working hard to try to fix this ordinance as well as we can. We’re trying to make it better going forward with other animal attacks,” Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt explained.

Although public outcry from local residents demands that the city ‘put the dog down’ (or destroy it), the current ordinance gives the city no authority to do that. No resolution or ordinance, no rule or law, can ever be the “Be All End All” for every situation that might someday arise. As humans we are constantly finding it necessary to make changes to the way we do things whether it be of a political, personal, physical, emotional, or religious nature.

Mayor Lingerfelt added. “Current state law requires the animal to be quarantined for ten days and then released back to the owner. There’s no stipulation in the state law that allows the city to do anything further. It’s up to the individual city to set stricter standards for their own residents. The City of Rainsville’s current ordinance does not specify that the city has any recourse above what the state requires. The ordinance must change to see that the city has the right as to whether or not the city can take further action, such as: refuse aggressive animals within the city or even to destroy an aggressive animal after it has attacked someone.”

The current ordinance specifically states: every dangerous, aggressive, or vicious animal shall be confined by it’s owner within a building or secure enclosure and shall be securely muzzled or caged whenever off the premises of the owner.

Some say that due to a previous attack by the pit bull on another dog it should certainly have been considered aggressive, and should have been restrained according to the city’s ordinance, but let’s face it, that’s the way animals are. That’s the way humans are too. If a pretty girl walks by, whether it is animal or human, a male is prone to react in some way. Some dogs are typically more aggressive than others just as some people are typically more aggressive than others. As with humans, certain situations can cause an animal to become more aggressive than it normally would be. Since this was the dog’s first attack on a human, was this just an isolated incident that caused this particular dog to be more aggressive than normal? Will this particular dog ever attack another human? Who knows? But, is it worth the risk of a young child being attacked and possibly killed by this same aggressive animal, I think not!

“The city can’t control every dog and every situation,” Lingerfelt concluded. “We have no authority to do anything to the dog at this point.”