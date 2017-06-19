Northeast Alabama Community College, in coordination with Jackson County Healthcare Authority, will offer nurse assistant training at Cumberland Health and Rehabilitation of Bridgeport, Alabama. Students train in a classroom setting with 60 hours of instruction and 20 hours of clinical hands-on experience. The classroom curriculum is based on lecture and interactive DVDs in which the participant gains a real world insight for their future career. Students who successfully complete five weeks of training are eligible to take the state license exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Northeast students’ current pass rate is 100%.

There continues to be a substantial demand for Certified Nursing Assistants specifically in long term care, mental health, and home health careers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook Employment, “nursing assistant (employment) is projected to grow 18 percent which is much faster than the average for all occupations. As the baby-boom population ages, many nursing assistants will be needed to assist and care for patients in long-term care facilities.”

“Many of the successful students are employed within a week of completion,” according to Julie George, NACC Skills Training Coordinator.

For training dates and to register, contact NACC Skills Training Office Coordinator, Julie George 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, extension 2214, or email georgej@nacc.edu for more information.

