Officials Association Set To Begin Inaugural Season

The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association is looking for new members for its inaugural season in 2017. The association was formed January 2016 and has 16 contracted schools covering Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, and Blount counties.

“We are really excited about the future of this association,” said Eric Scott, president of the GSMFOA. “We have a great mix of veterans as well as up-and-coming officials. Nine of our current members have worked Super 6 or Super 7 games, and several are right on the cusp of receiving that honor. We are looking for men or women who have a passion for the game, like guys who have recently graduated high school that played, or people in college that have a love and knowledge of the game and are still looking to be a part of it. I know the goal of most of those are to play at the next level, but if for whatever reason that doesn’t happen this is a great option to fall back on.”

New officials will start out working junior high and junior varsity games through the week and running clock or being on chain crews for varsity contests. AHSAA rules prohibit an official from working a contest at his or her alma mater until they have been graduated from there for a definite period of time.

“Because of the shortage of high school officials not only in the state, but also the nation, this is a great time to get in,” Scott said.

Richard Manley, the association’s vice president, will be in charge of training. “Richard is very well respected at the state level,” Scott added. “He will definitely put our officials in a great position to advance if they are willing to put the work in. Our goal is for each official in our association to officiate in postseason.”

Meetings will begin July 11th at a site to be determined. “We are still looking at a couple of sites to hold meetings,” Scott concluded. “We are wanting to get the best place that we can utilize video and get some possible hands-on training. As soon as the site is determined we will be releasing that information.”

Besides Scott and Manley, the other board members of the Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association are executive secretary/booking agent Ben Smith, secretary Mikey Floyd, treasurer Brien Phillips, at-large member Jeff Day and at-large member Bill Cole.

For questions or more information, contact Scott at ericscott1978@yahoo.com or 256-673-7121 or Smith at bensmith34200@yahoo.com or 256-677-1842. If you call and get no answer, leave a message or send a text.