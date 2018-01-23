Mountain Valley News

In response to a recent series of violent dog attacks that have resulted in deaths and serious injuries in North Alabama, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) on Monday announced that a study group has been formed and tasked with drafting, introducing, and recommending legislation that increases criminal penalties on owners of dangerous animals. “Ultimately, dog owners are responsible for any damage, injuries, or even deaths that their animals inflict, and I believe increasing the criminal penalties for such incidents will lessen their frequency and occurrence,” Ledbetter said.

“By bringing together the legislators and district attorneys from the areas in which recent attacks have taken place, I am confident we can craft a bill that protects the public and encourages owners to prevent their animals from doing harm.” In addition to Ledbetter, the study group includes State Sen. Steve Livingston (R – Scottsboro), State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R – Scottsboro), DeKalb County District Attorney Mike O’Dell, and Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce.

In early December, one woman in Jackson County was killed and another was seriously injured when five pit bulls attacked them. One of the dogs was killed when it also attempted to attack a deputy sheriff and the other four were taken by authorities.

Similarly, in November, four dogs in Marshall County killed a Guntersville woman and caused serious injury to another.

During 2017, 57 individuals in the U.S. and Canada were killed by dog mauling attacks, which broke the previous record of 46 that was set in 2015. In addition, another 645 individuals were disfigured by dog attacks last year.

Ledbetter said the legislation will be introduced during the early portion of the 2018 regular legislative session, which convened in Montgomery on January 9th.