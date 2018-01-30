Mountain Valley News

One Man’s Scrap Is Another’s Treasure

By Bonita Wilborn

A truck that has been used by an Armored Security Company often needs to be scrapped rather than repurposed, but that was not the case with the truck that was recently donated to the Rainsville Police Department. In December Rainsville Police Officer, Casey Jones, a former guard with Brink’s Security Armored Transport Division, learned of an opportunity through which the Rainsville Police Department could possibly gain access to a retired truck that had been used to transport large sums of money from one banking facility to another.

After about a month of red tape, Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith received a call saying, “Come get your truck.” So the anticipated trip to Huntsville to get the truck was a welcomed change of pace.

With the plan to use the truck as a Mobile Command Post, the truck will receive an overhaul wherein sirens, a light bar, and radio equipment that have been donated by local sources will be installed and the Brinks logo will be removed. It’s a vehicle that is coming to the police department at no cost.

The truck can also be used in times of disasters, both man made and natural, to save lives.

Chief Smith explained, “It can be used to evacuate people in time of emergency, it can be used to rescue the wounded in the event of an active shooter situation, and it can also be used to maneuver large amounts of weight so it can be used to move roadway debris left behind after tornados or other storms.”

It’s the only armored vehicle in the area so the truck is expected to be an asset not only to the Rainsville Police Department, but also to other agencies within the area. The old adage “one man’s scrap is another man’s treasure” certainly applies in this case.