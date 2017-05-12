Painting The Town Grey

Since May is “Brain Tumor Awareness” Month, Grey ribbons and signs are beginning to appear at homes and businesses throughout the City of Rainsville. “Once again we are humbled by the support of our family, friends, and community,” said Brenda Keller. “We sometimes wonder if people are growing weary of being asked for donations, but when we are approached by people of the community asking, ‘When is Grey Day?’ or saying, ‘Thank you for letting us know about the tee shirt sale.’ It gives us renewed assurance that we are having a positive effect. We know that virtually every family has been affected in some way by cancer and that’s what makes each of you so special to our family. Together ‘we’ can make a difference.”

The Grey Day Ribbons have the word “HOPE” on them. (H – Help, O – Others, P – Pray, E – Expecting).

Grey Day became the Keller family’s inspiration in 2014 shortly after the death of Anthony Keller, who lost his battle with brain cancer. Please make plans to attend Grey Day on Saturday, May 20th in the Rainsville City Park. There will be food, fun, face painting, a photo booth, door prizes, the Keller Lemonade Stand, a donation table, and much more. All proceeds from the event will benefit UAB Brain Tumor Research, in memory of Anthony Keller and others in the area that have been affected by train tumors.