Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

On Friday, March 9th the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) held a small flag raising ceremony to mark the current progress of the DeKalb County Patriots’ Memorial

Park. It was a great honor for the Woodmen of the World to donate the flag polls and the VFW provided the flags. We appreciate the continued support from our local Woodmen of the World, VFW, and our community. We would also like to thank the Fort Payne City leadership and workers for partnering with us and actually putting shovels in the ground to complete phase 1.

As members of the DeKalb County Patriots’ Memorial Park it is with our utmost thanks that we recognize what these groups have done not only for our community but also our country. This was not the final park dedication, but only a moment to mark the progress we have made thus far and an opportunity to allow us to update the public.

It’s our hope that by this summer we will have completed the 1st phase of the park and can move on to phase 2. In order to do this we need to raise an additional $120,000 to $150,000 to be able to purchase the granite monuments.

With that being said, we are now turning our attention back to fundraising efforts to reach this goal. Part of that effort is a paver form that you can fill out and mail back to the VFW or the DeKalb County Commission office with an enclosed check to help us reach this goal. The paver walk will be constructed during phase 1 of this project but the selling of pavers will go on through all phases of construction.

As the DeKalb County Patriots Memorial Park Board we want to thank you for your support in the endeavor to honor our fallen fighters and first responders of DeKalb County. Thank You and God Bless.

You can donate or purchase a brick paver online at http://patriotsmemorialpark.org/ or from the website you may print out the paver order form to send by mail. To do so, click on the heading “Memorial Pavers” at the top, then in the center of the screen underneath the blue bar labeled “Purchase a Brick Paver” you will see the option to download the order form to send by mail. Click the word “here” and it will take you directly to the form, and then you can print, fill out the form, and mail it to the address listed at the bottom of the form.