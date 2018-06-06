Mountain Valley News

Joshua Alexander Lance, a 2018 graduate of Plainview High School and Northeast Alabama Community College, participated in both high school and college graduation ceremonies this month.

Through dual enrollment, Josh completed his studies and graduated with honors from NACC. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta. He completed six college-level mathematics courses with all As and eight college-level science courses with all As. His major is Biomedical Engineering.

“Joshua’s work demonstrates the great benefits of dual enrollment,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Not only has he achieved a high quality education, but by taking dual enrollment through Northeast, the cost savings are substantial compared to four-year college tuition.”

Participating in Dual Enrollment gave Joshua the opportunity to move forward in his college career, as well as a stepping-stone to the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Joshua was presented with the Presidential Honors Scholarship to UAB the where he plans to complete his undergraduate work in Biomedical Engineering and then enter medical school where he plans to become an anesthesiologist.

Joshua’s activities at PHS included Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Society of High School Scholars, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, basketball, tennis, and Junior Civitan Club. In addition to his school activities, Joshua tutored high school students in math and chemistry. He volunteered for church mission trips to Mobile, Alabama to serve in sports camps and Vacation Bible Schools in 2014-2016. He assisted in stocking and organizing the Nazareth Baptist Church food pantry that helps families in need. Joshua volunteered to assist in the organization of student areas at Moon Lake Elementary School and gave the students a demonstration on how to fly a drone. Joshua works on a poultry farm, operates farm equipment, repairs simple machinery, and helps maintain the equipment.

We sincerely apologize that Josh’s photo and information was not included in last week’s edition of the Mountain Valley News along with the other two DeKalb County students who also participated in both high school and college graduations during in the same week. The oversight was simple human error and not intended as a means of belittling Josh’s incredible accomplishments.