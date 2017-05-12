Plainview 3rd Graders Remember Tornado Victims

Plainview 3rd grade remembers the victims of the 2011 tornados: Third grade students, in no particular order: Marisela Andres, Jack Riley Blackwell, Julia Blevins, Austin Bryant, Haven Hipp, David Jerrigan, Josselyn Lewis, Nicholas McCarty, Caleb McGullion, Adan Robel, Katie Roberts, Anna Smith, Michael Socop, Savannah Townsend, Alicia Willbanks, Jay Williams, Noah Griffin, Kolten Willis, Gage Brown, Timothy Davis, Rylee Ferguson, Gloria Francisco, Gaberial Galacia, Brody Graham, Autumn Hicks, Morgan Igou, Drake Jackson, Ava Kean, Addison Ledbetter, Dakota Luna, Braden Padgett, Michayla Reed, Kristopher Sandlin, Brylee Smart, Josiah Welden, Emily Whited, Jason Bennett, Hazel Bohanon, Devan Boyd, Austin Clark, Addi Dollar, Zander Estrada, Alyssa Hawkins, Cheyenne Holcomb, Brandon Horton, Ava McCrary, Cadence McDaniel, Hayden Otinger, Charlie Richey, Jorge Rosario, Kevin Rosario, Caleb Sparks, Trinity Word, Armando Andres, Harley Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Wesley Clark, Ava Cleveland, Josh Dukes, Miley Dukes, Isaiah Freeman, Issac Galacia, Camden Horton, Sagan Jackson, Emila Newman, Hadlee Powell, Dawson Sanford, Riley Townsel, Jagger Warren, Breya White, Aaliyah Addison, Riley Bannister, Keelie Deegan, Caitlin Holderfield, Alyssa Hulvey, Alisseyah Jones, David Lopez, Erica Manuel, Ariana Mendoza, Daniel Miquel, Makain Moore, Zoey Phelps, Richard Reed, Chelsey Speights, Kayla Thomas, Cy Traylor, Rafeal Vilario, and Abby Williams.

When the Tornado Memorial was erected on the northwest end of what is now the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, it was placed there in remembrance of the citizens who lost their lives in the April 27, 2011 tornados that swept through DeKalb County leaving a path of destruction and devastation along the way.

In remembrance of those lost, the decision was made to hold a memorial ceremony each year for the first five years and after that to limit the ceremonial events to 5-year increments (so that a ceremony will be held on the 10th, 15th, 20th anniversaries, and so on).

With 2017 being the 6 year anniversary of the horrific tornados, there was not an official memorial ceremony held as had been done on the past five anniversaries, but a few people did make their way to the memorial to honor the memory of those who fell on April 27, 2011. One such group of people was the third grade students from Plainview High School.

Whether it is on or even anywhere near an anniversary of the terrible event when you happen to pass through the town of Rainsville, you are always welcome to stop and spend a little time at the memorial, read the names of those who perished, and reflect on the tragedy of the day as well as the recovery that has taken place since that time. That’s what the monument is there for…Lest We Forget!