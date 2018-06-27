Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

DeKalb County is in desperate need of additional, certified volunteer emergency response personnel. At the same time, there is also a need to provide more technical training to the students of DeKalb County in careers that can benefit the students, as well as, provide needed services to the community. In order to address these needs,, Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright, Jason Bannon, Councilman Rosson, Jonathan Phillips, Rainsville Technical School Director, and Superintendent Barnett have been discussing a new project that could provide solutions to both problems This program has been in the planning stages for approximately one year.

To alleviate the need for more certified emergency response personnel and offer training in the emergency response career field, the parties mentioned above are working on a program that will be held at the Rainsville Fire Station through the cooperation of the DeKalb County Technical School and the Dekalb County Board of Education. It will be a two year program offered to juniors and seniors in the county schools that will result in the students being able to take the certification test for the ERM fields at the end of the program. If students pass the test, they will be given a certificate when they turn 18 allowing them to serve as certified volunteer response workers.

Not only will this program benefit the community, it will give the students valuable career options. If the students become interested in the field, this program will lay the foundation for paid careers in the emergency response field. If this program comes to completion, it will be a valuable asset to the DeKalb County community. Thank you to all those involved in the process.