Proudly Serving Their Country

Seth Russell and Dusty White both grew up in Rainsville and both attended Plainview High School. They have been lifelong friends and best friends throughout their school years and beyond. Seth and Dusty enjoyed playing football together for the Plainview Bears and both made the decision to join the United States Air Force as adults.

Seth joined the Air Force shortly after graduating from Plainview High School in 2012.

He completed his Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and since has been stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Seth is almost through his fifth year of military service. During that time he has achieved the Non-Commissioned rank of E5 Staff Sergeant. He is currently two months into an 8-month deployment. This is Seth’s second long-term deployment; the first was a 7-month span.

In addition to serving his country as a Aircraft Mechanic (working on F15 Aircraft) Seth enjoys riding four wheelers, swimming, hiking, and other outdoor activities including spending time with his wife, Bethany, and their two dogs.

According to his mother, Kim Russell, when asked what made Seth decide to go into the military, “Seth wanted to serve his country, and help make a better life for himself and his wife. He wanted to do something bigger than himself.”

Kim concluded, “I’m really proud to be Seth’s mom. His dad and I are proud of the man he’s become.”

Dusty White had always been interested in a military life, seeing that his grandfather, Dave Hallmark spent 24 years in the United States Navy. However, his mom is a nurse and he also had an interest in the medical profession. So, after graduating from high school in 2012, Dusty elected to pursue a degree in the medical profession at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). Nevertheless, after his two years at NACC he realized that his desire toward military life was stronger than his desire toward the medical profession, so he decided to forgo any further medical training and join the Air Force as his friend Seth had done.

Dusty too, completed his Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he met, Brooke, the girl he would marry. After Basic Training he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Florida. He remained there until he completed special operations training and was moved to Hurlburt Field Air Force Base near the Town of Mary Esther, Florida. Hurlburt Field is part of the greater Eglin Air Force Base reservation, and is home to Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command.

According to his proud grandmother, Sandy Hallmark, “Dusty was one of more than 100 who entered the special operations training and one of only 15 to graduate. Dusty has always been an over achiever in every aspect.”

Dusty has completed 2½ years of military service and in that time has achieved the Non-Commissioned rank of E4 Senior Airman and is an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Technician with the Bomb Squad.

In addition to his military service Dusty enjoys deer hunting and is an avid sports fan. His friends in Florida come to his home to watch Alabama Crimson Tide football games.

“Before going into the military Dusty was an active member of Broadway Baptist Church. He brags about his home town and still says that he is a Plainview Bear,” Sandy concluded.